Amazon accounts for tiny fraction of overall sales - Unilever CFO

Contributor
Siddharth Cavale Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Unilever gets a tiny fraction of its sale from Amazon.com as most of its products sold on the website are priced below $10, the company's chief financial officer said at a conference.

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Unilever ULVR.L gets a tiny fraction of its sale from Amazon.com AMZN.O as most of its products sold on the website are priced below $10, the company's chief financial officer said at a conference.

"People are surprised that our Amazon business is only a couple of hundred million," CFO Graeme Pitkethly said at the Bernstein conference in London, adding that the company generated less than 200 million pounds ($246.32 million) in sales from the online behemoth last year.

"No one makes money on Amazon if you sell below $10 ... and a lot of our business is in products below $10," he said.

Unilever, the maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice-cream, reported annual sales of about 51 billion pounds in 2018.

E-commerce sales represented about 5% of the total, or about 2.55 billion pounds, and were growing at a pace of 30% year over year, Pitkethly said.

($1 = 0.8120 pounds)

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((siddharth.cavale@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Reuters Messaging: siddharth.cavale.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters