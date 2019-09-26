Amazon accounts for tiny fraction of overall sales - Unilever CFO

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Unilever ULVR.L gets a tiny fraction of its sale from Amazon.com AMZN.O as most of its products sold on the website are priced below $10, the company's chief financial officer said at a conference.

"People are surprised that our Amazon business is only a couple of hundred million," CFO Graeme Pitkethly said at the Bernstein conference in London, adding that the company generated less than 200 million pounds ($246.32 million) in sales from the online behemoth last year.

"No one makes money on Amazon if you sell below $10 ... and a lot of our business is in products below $10," he said.

Unilever, the maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice-cream, reported annual sales of about 51 billion pounds in 2018.

E-commerce sales represented about 5% of the total, or about 2.55 billion pounds, and were growing at a pace of 30% year over year, Pitkethly said.

($1 = 0.8120 pounds)

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((siddharth.cavale@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Reuters Messaging: siddharth.cavale.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.