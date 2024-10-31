Amazon up 6% after Q3 earnings, Q4 guidance

Shares of Amazon are up $11.82, or 6%, to $198.01 in after-hours trading.
- Amazon reports Q3 EPS $1.43, consensus $1.14
- Amazon sees Q4 revenue $181.5B-$188.5B, consensus $186.16B
- Amazon reports Q3 AWS net sales $27.45B vs. $23.06B last year
- Amazon CEO ‘excited’ about what company has in store for holiday
