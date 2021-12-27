Amazon: A Top FAANG Breakout Play for 2022?

After flatlining for around a year and a half, Amazon (AMZN) seems to be the best breakout play of the FAANG cohort for the new year. Indeed, it will be tough to keep the e-commerce and cloud-computing giant down as it continues flexing its muscles with a new leader at the helm in Andy Jassy. As a result, I am bullish on Amazon.

Amazon still has a long growth runway, but under Jassy, the spotlight may begin to shine on the firm's operating margins, which have room for improvement after a year full of inflationary headwinds.

Coming from Amazon's high-margin cloud-computing division, Jassy appears to be the perfect man for getting Amazon's margins back on the right track, even in the face of much higher costs. Indeed, the long-term trajectory of margins is still very much positive. The recent quarter of underwhelming margins, I believe, is an outlier that will be forgotten a few quarters down the road.

The long-term growth story sees Amazon pushing further into profitability while maintaining its growth edge. It won't be an easy task, as competition intensifies with the likes of Walmart (WMT) looking to breathe down Amazon's neck. Still, Amazon seems more than up for the task, even with Jeff Bezos no longer in the CEO's seat. Amazon is arguably one of the strongest members of the FAANG group, after all.

A Rare Quarterly Earnings Flop in the Third Quarter Is Fresh on Investors' Minds

After a rare quarterly earnings miss, AMZN stock seems to be stuck in limbo. With a 2.05 PEG ratio and 67.4 times trailing earnings multiple, both of which are well below the stock's five-year historical averages. Undoubtedly, history suggests that the stock may be an intriguing value option at this juncture.

Indeed, the stock has been punished harshly over quarter-dampening headwinds that are unlikely to persist for a long duration. In due time, inflation-induced pressures on margins are likely to ease, making AMZN stock an intriguing reopening play that's also resilient in the face of worsening COVID outbreaks.

Hiring and shipping headwinds have been among the top reasons to steer clear of the stock in 2021.

In 2022, the tables could turn in a big way. If it does, AMZN stock could find itself breaking out of its multi-quarter consolidation channel. Even if COVID-19 and inflation plague the macro environment in the new year, Amazon has other ways to improve its long-term fundamentals to get the stock (and margins) moving higher again.

Don't Discount Margin-Enhancing Investments

For now, Amazon's margins look to be a victim of higher shipping and labor costs. However, the company isn't just hoping for such headwinds to go away. The recent impact is yet another incentive for Amazon to explore ways to alleviate margin pressures. Such efforts are bound to leave long-lasting improvements on the front of margins.

Continued advancements in logistics and automation will persist once the pandemic is over. While margins may not get a lift anytime soon amid continued inflationary pressures, they are bound to ascend gradually.

That said, it's difficult to put a timeline on when or how quickly margins can improve, given continued COVID-related uncertainties. Long-term investors need not worry, though, as the company is still powering forward, even with the wind at its head.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Amazon has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 30 Buys assigned in the past three months. The average AMZN forecast of $4,127.50 implies 19.8% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a low of $3,800 per share to a high of $4,700 per share.

The Bottom Line on AMZN Stock

Arguably, Amazon remains one of the FAANG names with the highest growth potential, given its massive TAM (Total Addressable Market), which only seems to get bigger with time. Eventually, recent margin weakness is likely to turn back into strengths as headwinds fade and margin-enhancing investments finally look to pay off.

The Amazon story isn't just about retail anymore either. Amazon has its hands in many higher-margin pies. Over the next decade, it's very likely to experience continued success in more margin-rich corners of the tech market that it's bound to explore in greater depth. Think gaming, cloud computing, streaming, and automation.

Disclosure: Joey Frenette owned shares of Amazon at the time of publication.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.