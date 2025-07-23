Amaze Holdings, Inc. Expands Teespring Marketplace with Launch of Nutrius Beauty Products

Amaze Holdings launches beauty products on Teespring Marketplace through a partnership with Nutrius, enhancing the platform's product offerings.

Quiver AI Summary

Amaze Holdings, Inc. has announced the launch of beauty products on its Teespring Marketplace through a partnership with clean beauty brand Nutrius, marking a strategic expansion into new product categories. This initiative follows Amaze's previous collaboration with Digital Brands Group, and aims to enhance the shopping experience for the platform's 1.2 billion unique visitors. Nutrius will introduce a range of beauty items, including hydrating skincare and wellness products, which align with consumer interests. With over 12.3 million stores on Teespring, this move signifies Amaze's commitment to creating a comprehensive destination for curated consumer goods, as stated by CEO Aaron Day. Nutrius’s founder, Charles Wachsberg, emphasized the opportunity to engage with new customers using Amaze's advanced marketing solutions.

Potential Positives

Amaze Holdings launched beauty products on its Teespring Marketplace, expanding its product offerings and targeting a new consumer segment.

The partnership with Nutrius introduces a variety of clean beauty products, enhancing brand visibility and availability to the platform's 1.2 billion unique visitors.

This strategic move supports Amaze's commitment to evolving Teespring Marketplace into a comprehensive destination for curated consumer goods.

The introduction of AI-driven curation and marketing solutions aims to enhance the shopping experience and maximize audience reach for brands like Nutrius.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the company's limited operating history and history of losses, which could raise concerns about its financial stability and ability to compete in the marketplace.

The cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements introduces significant risks and uncertainties that could affect the company's future performance, potentially undermining investor confidence.

The reliance on third parties for key services introduces vulnerability to operational disruptions, which could impact the company's ability to execute its strategies effectively.

FAQ

What is the new partnership announced by Amaze Holdings?

Amaze Holdings has partnered with Nutrius to launch beauty products on the Teespring Marketplace, including skincare and wellness items.

What products does Nutrius offer on Teespring Marketplace?

Nutrius offers body mists, body butter creams, and supplements for hair, nails, and skin with antioxidants and biotin.

How does the partnership enhance the Teespring Marketplace?

This partnership expands Teespring's offerings beyond merchandise to include curated beauty products, enhancing the shopping experience for users.

What technology does Amaze use to improve online shopping?

Amaze leverages AI-driven curation and advanced discovery tools to help shoppers find products that match their individual preferences.

Where can consumers find Nutrius products?

Nutrius products are available for purchase directly on its dedicated storefront within the Teespring Marketplace.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AMZE Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $AMZE Data Alerts

$AMZE insiders have traded $AMZE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON DAY purchased 73,716 shares for an estimated $32,221

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Amaze Holdings, Inc.









(NYSE American: AMZE)



(



“Amaze”



), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced the launch of beauty products on its Teespring Marketplace for the first time through its partnership with clean beauty brand Nutrius to offer hydrating skincare and wellness products.





This partnership marks the continued strategic expansion of third-party partnerships on Teespring Marketplace, which has traditionally focused on customer merchandise and creator-driven products. Amaze previously announced its first third-party partnership with Digital Brands Group in





April





. Nutrius joins as the platform’s inaugural beauty partner, bringing body mists, body butter creams, and a hair, nail and skin supplement featuring antioxidants, biotin and additional key beauty nutrients to the marketplace’s 1.2 billion unique visitors.





Amaze, with over 12.3 million unique stores already launched on the platform, now gives select stores the ability to feature products on the Teespring Marketplace. The addition of beauty products represents Amaze’s commitment to evolving Teespring Marketplace into a comprehensive destination for curated consumer goods. These visitors will now have access to brands that align with their interests, including Nutrius, significantly boosting brand visibility and introducing amazing new products to a massive audience.





“Partnering with Nutrius provides a unique opportunity to showcase another kind of shopping experience available on our marketplace,” said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze. “Expanding into beauty products is an exciting evolution of what Teespring Marketplace can help our dedicated fanbase find in one place.”









The Teespring Marketplace redefines the online shopping experience, leveraging AI-driven curation that makes it easy to find products that match a shopper's individual preferences. Combined with Amaze's advanced discovery tools, built-in marketing, and global distribution network, this ecosystem enables Nutrius to maximize its audience reach and accelerate the growth of its clean beauty products.









“Amaze is a cherished partner that will provide us with an incremental pathway to engage new customers through a dedicated online shopping fanbase,” said Charles Wachsberg, Founder and CEO of Nutrius. “We look forward to tapping into Amaze’s advanced marketing and technology solutions and translating that into an enhanced experience for shoppers and their accessibility to the formidable Nutrius brand.”





Nutrius products are now available on its





storefront





.







For investor information,



please contact





IR@amaze.co















For press inquiries



, please contact





PR@amaze.co















About Amaze:







Amaze Software, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to “sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at





www.amaze.co





.











Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our strategies, initiatives, growth, revenues, expenditures, the size of our market, our plans and objectives for future operations, and future financial and business performance. These statements can be identified by words such as such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” and are based our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us.









These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by the forward-looking statement. These risks include: our ability to execute our plans and strategies; our limited operating history and history of losses; our financial position and need for additional capital; our ability to attract and retain our creator base and expand the range of products available for sale; we may experience difficulties in managing our growth and expenses; we may not keep pace with technological advances; there may be undetected errors or defects in our software or issues related to data computing, processing or storage; our reliance on third parties to provide key services for our business, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers; failure to maintain or enhance our brand; our ability to protect our intellectual property; significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our platform; significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks and cyberattacks; risks associated with international operations; general economic and competitive factors affecting our business generally; changes in laws and regulations, including those related to privacy, online liability, consumer protection, and financial services; our dependence on senior management and other key personnel; and our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel and senior management.









Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other future filings and reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, these forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of the press release. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or developments.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.