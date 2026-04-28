Amaze Holdings (AMZE) Price Target Decreased by 66.67% to 0.51

The average one-year price target for Amaze Holdings (NYSEAM:AMZE) has been revised to $0.51 / share. This is a decrease of 66.67% from the prior estimate of $1.53 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.50 to a high of $0.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 242.51% from the latest reported closing price of $0.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amaze Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 38.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMZE is 0.00%, an increase of 54.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 312.92% to 786K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 163K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZE by 5,319.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 142K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing an increase of 71.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZE by 70.66% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 85K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

PFG Investments holds 56K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing an increase of 29.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZE by 30.85% over the last quarter.

Manhattan West Asset Management holds 40K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

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