Amati AIM VCT PLC Repurchases Shares to Optimize Capital

November 18, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

Amati AIM (GB:AMAT) has released an update.

Amati AIM VCT PLC has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 111,515 of its ordinary shares at a price of 75.5p each. Following this transaction, the total number of shares in circulation stands at 147,128,430. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital effectively.

