Amati AIM VCT Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Amati AIM (GB:AMAT) has released an update.

Amati AIM VCT plc has announced that as of November 30, 2024, its share capital comprises 147,128,430 ordinary shares with voting rights, reflecting the total number of voting rights available. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine their reporting obligations under the FCA’s regulations.

