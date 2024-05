Amati AIM (GB:AMAT) has released an update.

Amati AIM VCT PLC has announced the buyback and subsequent cancellation of 46,279 of its own ordinary shares on May 23, 2024, at a purchase price of 82.5p per share, reducing the number of shares in issue to 149,073,127.

