AMAT vs. Q: Which Advanced Packaging Stock is a Safer Bet Right Now?

Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT and Qnity Electronics Q are two prominent players in the semiconductor supply chain, both involved in advanced packaging and stand out as major beneficiaries of the AI-driven semiconductor upcycle. Applied Materials sits at the heart of chip manufacturing, supplying critical equipment used by foundries to produce advanced semiconductors, and Qnity Electronics serves the fast-growing semiconductor market with a broad portfolio of advanced materials, CMP consumables, advanced packaging, interconnect chemistry and thermal management.

Given the major tailwind, let’s analyze their business models, risk profiles and long-term outlooks and examine which one looks like the better investment right now.

The Case for Applied Materials Stock

Applied Materials is its unmatched breadth across semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturing. Applied Materials offers solutions across deposition, materials engineering, etch, metrology, inspection, packaging and process integration, allowing customers to optimize manufacturing flows using a single vendor across multiple stages of production.

Management believes that leading-edge foundry-logic, DRAM and advanced packaging will account for more than 80% of the year-over-year growth in wafer fabrication equipment spending during 2026. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Applied Global Services, which accounts for AMAT’s equipment servicing business, generated $1.665 billion of revenues, up from $1.42 billion a year earlier, while its gross margin improved to 34.7% and its operating margin rose to 29.2%.

AMAT already offers what it describes as the industry’s broadest portfolio for the emerging panel trend, spanning chemical vapor deposition, etch, physical vapor deposition, digital lithography, electrochemical deposition and e-beam metrology and test. Now it plans to strengthen this portfolio through its acquisition of the NEXX business from ASMPT. The combined portfolio of NEXX and AMAT is designed to help chipmakers and systems companies build larger AI accelerators with higher energy-efficient performance.

Revenue composition further highlights the shift toward AI-driven semiconductor investment. Foundry, logic and other applications contributed 67% of segment revenues, DRAM accounted for 29%, and flash memory represented just 4%. The higher contribution from foundry-logic and DRAM is increasingly driving demand for leading-edge logic chips, high-bandwidth memory and advanced packaging technologies.

Collaboration is another important element of Applied Materials’ packaging strategy. Through the EPIC Center, AMAT and SK hynix plan to work on next-generation DRAM, HBM and 3D advanced packaging. These factors establish AMAT at a sweet spot in the packaging business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMAT’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.14, implying year-over-year growth of 29%. Estimates have been revised upward in the past 30 days.



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The Case for Qnity Electronics Stock

Qnity Electronics is benefiting from rising semiconductor complexity as AI shifts the industry from traditional transistor scaling toward vertically stacked chip architectures, where materials intensity, integration and reliability become increasingly critical. The company's momentum is already translating into strong financial performance. In first-quarter 2026, net sales increased 18% year over year to $1.32 billion, while organic sales grew 17%.

During the first quarter, organic sales in the Semiconductor Technologies segment grew 12%, supported by advanced logic, HBM, improving NAND demand and higher fab utilization. Qnity noted that 3-nanometer production continues to ramp up while meaningful activity has begun at 2-nanometer nodes. Adjusted operating EBITDA rose 22% to $411 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 125 basis points to 31.3%.

Qnity Electronics’ interconnect solutions (ICS) segment has become its fastest-growing business. The segment delivered 22% organic sales growth during the first quarter, driven by advanced packaging, advanced interconnects and thermal management. Revenues from these core AI-related product categories increased more than 50% year over year as the company benefited from data-center demand and production ramps from shorter-cycle Process of Record (POR) wins secured during 2025.

Management also highlighted new business wins with AI PCB manufacturers serving leading hyperscalers and premium smartphone OEMs, while increasing thermal management requirements continue to drive higher content per device. ICS generated an adjusted operating EBITDA margin of 28.5%, reflecting strong operating leverage and favorable product mix. However, Qnity faces several near-term challenges despite solid execution. Growth remains sensitive to customer inventory cycles, with recent semiconductor restocking benefits unlikely to persist.

Qnity Electronics’ cash flow is under pressure as elevated capital spending and IT separation investments reduce free cash flow and limit buybacks and deleveraging. Additionally, high debt raises interest costs, and significant China exposure leaves the company vulnerable to geopolitical and trade-related disruptions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Qnity’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.16, implying year-over-year growth of 24%. Estimates have been revised upward in the past 30 days.



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AMAT vs. Q: Price Performance & Valuation Check

Qnity shares have risen 69.8% year to date, while Applied Materials has soared 123.9%.

YTD Performance Chart



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On the valuation front, Applied Materials trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 11.20X, above its median of 9.29X, while Qnity Electronics trades at a P/S multiple of 5.11X, below its median of 5.29X.

Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



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Conclusion: Which Stock is a Safer Bet?

Applied Materials appears to be the safer long-term investment. Its unmatched portfolio across semiconductor manufacturing equipment, expanding AI-driven advanced packaging opportunities, higher expected earnings growth, and robust high-margin services business provide greater visibility and resilience. While Qnity Electronics offers an attractive valuation and strong exposure to advanced packaging materials, its near-term outlook is tempered by customer inventory sensitivity, elevated capital spending, higher leverage and China-related risks. Investors seeking a balanced combination of growth, profitability and execution may find Applied Materials better positioned to capitalize on the AI semiconductor investment cycle.

AMAT and Q carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.