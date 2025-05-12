$AMAT stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMAT stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $754,964,132 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AMAT:
$AMAT Insider Trading Activity
$AMAT insiders have traded $AMAT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GARY E DICKERSON (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $6,865,081 and 0 sales.
- ADAM SANDERS (Corp. Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 721 shares for an estimated $111,981.
$AMAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 988 institutional investors add shares of $AMAT stock to their portfolio, and 1,156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 5,196,869 shares (-24.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $845,166,805
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,944,193 shares (+2401.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $427,261,288
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,542,308 shares (-31.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $413,455,550
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 2,219,744 shares (+186.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $360,996,966
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 2,192,796 shares (-13.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $356,614,413
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 1,928,639 shares (-22.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $313,654,560
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,927,637 shares (+671.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $313,491,605
$AMAT Government Contracts
We have seen $20,943 of award payments to $AMAT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
$AMAT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AMAT stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 05/05, 04/09, 03/17, 12/24, 11/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $200,000 on 04/17, 04/11, 03/13 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/19 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/23.
- SENATOR ASHLEY MOODY purchased up to $250,000 on 01/22.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 12/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON sold up to $50,000 on 11/27.
$AMAT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMAT in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Edward Jones issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/24/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/17/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/17/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/15/2024
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/15/2024
$AMAT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMAT recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $AMAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $227.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $165.0 on 01/22/2025
- Chris Caso from Wolfe Research set a target price of $230.0 on 11/15/2024
- Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $225.0 on 11/15/2024
- Toshiya Hari from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $230.0 on 11/15/2024
- Mark Lipacis from Evercore ISI set a target price of $250.0 on 11/15/2024
- Melissa Weathers from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $200.0 on 11/15/2024
