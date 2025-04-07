$AMAT stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMAT stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $911,921,584 of trading volume.

$AMAT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AMAT:

$AMAT insiders have traded $AMAT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM SANDERS (Corp. Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 721 shares for an estimated $111,981.

$AMAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 945 institutional investors add shares of $AMAT stock to their portfolio, and 1,029 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMAT Government Contracts

We have seen $20,943 of award payments to $AMAT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$AMAT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMAT stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$AMAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMAT in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Edward Jones issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/24/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/17/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/17/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/15/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/15/2024

$AMAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMAT recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $AMAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $230.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $165.0 on 01/22/2025

on 01/22/2025 Chris Caso from Wolfe Research set a target price of $230.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $225.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Toshiya Hari from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $230.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Mark Lipacis from Evercore ISI set a target price of $250.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Melissa Weathers from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $200.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Srini Pajjuri from Raymond James set a target price of $245.0 on 10/15/2024

