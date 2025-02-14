AMAT Q1 Earnings Beat: Will a Weak Guidance Drag the Stock Down?

Applied Materials AMAT ended first-quarter fiscal 2025 on a strong note by reporting better-than-expected results. First-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $2.38 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4% and improved 12% year over year.

AMAT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 7.5%.

Applied Materials’ first-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $7.17 billion beat the consensus mark by 0.3%. The top line rose 7% year over year due to an impressive performance across its Semiconductor Systems and Applied Global Services (AGS) segments. Robust demand across the United States also contributed to the top-line growth.

Despite strong quarterly performance, Applied Materials shares lost 5% on Feb. 13 after-market trading following the results. Weak revenue outlook for second-quarter fiscal 2025 due to perceived weakness in the Chinese market made investors cautious about the company’s near-term prospects.

The recent guidance is unlikely to boost AMAT’s stock price, which already declined 6.3% in the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s return of 47%.

Applied Materials’ Q1 Details

Applied Materials operates through four segments, namely, Semiconductor Systems, AGS, Display and Corporate & Other. Stronger-than-expected performances across Semiconductor Systems and AGS drove the top line.

Semiconductor Systems generated revenues worth $5.37 billion, which contributed 74.7% to its net revenues, reflecting growth of 9.1% from the year-ago quarter. AGS reported revenues of $1.59 billion (22.2% of net revenues), up 8% from the prior-year quarter.

Revenues from Display and Adjacent Markets were $183 million (2.6% of net revenues), down 25% from the year-ago quarter. Corporate and Other revenues were $33 million (0.5% of revenues), down 57.7% year over year.

Revenues in the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia and China were $917 million, (up 20.8%), $330 million (down 19.5%), $540 million (down 4.4%), $1.67 billion (up 35.4%), $1.18 billion (up 111.6%), $286 million (up 53.8%) and $2.24 billion (down 25.2%).

Revenues in the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia and China contributed 13%, 4%, 8%, 23%, 17%, 4% and 31% to net sales, respectively.

AMAT generated non-GAAP gross profit of $3.5 billion, up 9.1% year over year. The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 100 basis points (bps) to 48.9%. The non-GAAP operating margin of 30.6% expanded 110 bps year over year.

Applied Material’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Applied Materials had cash and short-term investments of $6.26 billion as of Jan. 26, 2025, compared with $9.5 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.

Long-term debt was $5.46 billion as of Jan. 26, which remained unchanged as of Sept. 30.

Cash flow from operations was $925 million and free cash flow was $544 million in the first quarter. During the quarter, Applied Materials bought back shares worth $1.64 billion and paid $326 million in dividends.

AMAT Initiates Q2 Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, AMAT expects revenues to be $7.1 billion, (plus or minus $400 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $7.3 billion, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 9.8%.

Applied Materials expects non-GAAP diluted EPS to be approximately $2.30, (plus or minus $0.18). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.32 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 11%.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, AMAT carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Celestica CLS, CrowdStrike CRWD and Akamai Technology AKAM are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. While CLS sports Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CRWD and AKAM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus mark for CLS’ 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 31 cents to $4.75 per share over the past 30 days, indicating a 22.4% year-over-year increase. CLS shares have risen 244.8% in the past year.

The consensus mark for CRWD’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $3.74 per share over the past 60 days, indicating a 21% year-over-year increase. CRWD shares have gained 35.3% in the past year.

The consensus mark for AKAM’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 3 cents to $6.76 per share over the past 60 days, indicating a 6.78% year-over-year decline. AKAM shares have declined 11.9% in the past year.

