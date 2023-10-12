(AMAT) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Applied Materials (AMAT) ended the recent trading session at $145, demonstrating a +1.98% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.63%.

The maker of chipmaking equipment's stock has dropped by 1.66% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.17% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Applied Materials in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.98, indicating a 2.46% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.52 billion, down 3.33% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.90 per share and a revenue of $26.32 billion, representing changes of +2.6% and +2.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Applied Materials. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.7% higher. Currently, Applied Materials is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Applied Materials's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.63 for its industry.

It's also important to note that AMAT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.95. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMAT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.