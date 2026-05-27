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AMASS Brands Shares Surge 85% As Good Twin Brand Tops U.S. Organic Non-Alcoholic Wine Market

May 27, 2026 — 10:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of AMASS Brands, Inc. (AMSS) are surging about 85 percent in Wednesday morning trading after the company's Good Twin brand reserved the first spot in organic non-alcoholic wine market in the United States based on dollar share, according to Nielsen.

The company's shares are currently trading at $6.67 on the Nasdaq, up 85.78 percent. The stock opened at $7.57 and has climbed as high as $7.57 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $3.00 to $17.00.

Within the total non-alcoholic wine market, Good Twin is now ranked as a top-10 non-alcoholic wine brand by sales volume in the United States and remains among the fastest-growing brands in the category.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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