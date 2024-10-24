News & Insights

Stocks

Amaroq Minerals Reports on Stock Option Plan Status

October 24, 2024 — 01:24 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AEX Gold, Inc. (TSE:AMRQ) has released an update.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd., a mine development company with assets in South Greenland, announced a reduction in its unallotted securities under the stock option plan to 9,257,487 shares as of October 24, 2024. This follows the issuance of 974,371 shares since the last report. The company’s principal asset, the Nalunaq Gold mine, is set to commence production by the end of 2024, promising potential growth in their gold and strategic metals portfolio.

For further insights into TSE:AMRQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.