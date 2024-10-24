Amaroq Minerals Reports on Stock Option Plan Status

AEX Gold, Inc. (TSE:AMRQ) has released an update.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd., a mine development company with assets in South Greenland, announced a reduction in its unallotted securities under the stock option plan to 9,257,487 shares as of October 24, 2024. This follows the issuance of 974,371 shares since the last report. The company’s principal asset, the Nalunaq Gold mine, is set to commence production by the end of 2024, promising potential growth in their gold and strategic metals portfolio.

For further insights into TSE:AMRQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.