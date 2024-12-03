Amaroq Minerals to Raise Funds for Greenland Expansion

AEX Gold, Inc. (TSE:AMRQ) has released an update.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. is set to raise approximately £20 million to bolster its financial position and accelerate growth opportunities in Greenland, including the ramp-up to full production at its Nalunaq gold project. The fundraising will support further exploration and investment in green energy and equipment, as the company also considers a potential listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. This move positions Amaroq to unlock long-term value from its strategic mineral assets.

