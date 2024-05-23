News & Insights

Amaroq Minerals Insider Boosts Shareholding

May 23, 2024 — 09:47 am EDT

AEX Gold, Inc. (TSE:AMRQ) has released an update.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. reports that Livermore Strategic Opportunities LP, led by Non-Executive Director David Neuhauser, has increased its stake in the company by acquiring 20,600 depositary receipts. This transaction raises Neuhauser’s indirect holding to 4.45% of Amaroq’s capital, marking a notable investment by a key managerial figure in the firm, which focuses on gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland.

