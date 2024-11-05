Amaroq Minerals Gains Investor Confidence with Increased Stake

AEX Gold, Inc. (TSE:AMRQ) has released an update.

Lífeyrissjóður starfsmanna ríkisins, a pension fund based in Reykjavik, Iceland, has increased its stake in Amaroq Minerals Ltd. to 4.10% of the total voting rights, up from 3.14%. This strategic move highlights growing investor interest in Amaroq Minerals, underscoring its potential in the financial markets.

