Amarin's Vazkepa Gets Approval From Swissmedic

(RTTNews) - Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) Wednesday announced that Switzerland's Swissmedic has granted approval to Vazkepa.

Swissmedic approved Vazkepa to reduce risk of cardiovascular events in adult statin-treated patients at high cardiovascular risk with elevated triglycerides and established cardiovascular disease, or diabetes and at least one other cardiovascular risk factor.

Amarin had already initiated the process for obtaining national pricing and reimbursement in Switzerland, which is expected to conclude in the course of 2023.

According to the European Heart Network, the burden of cardiovascular disease (CVD) is greater than that of any other disease and the leading cause of death in Europe and in the world. Nearly 60 million people are living with CVD in the EU, with 13 million new cases of CVD each year.

"This latest regulatory approval of VAZKEPA in Switzerland not only underscores the urgent need for proven therapies to help address residual cardiovascular risk for patients globally, it is also another example of an international health authority recognizing the value of our robust scientific evidence and innovative treatment to meet this need," said Steven Ketchum, PhD., President, Research & Development and Chief Scientific Officer, Amarin.

The approval in Switzerland marks the sixth approval for the Vazkepa franchise within 2022.

