Amarin's VAZKEPA Approved For National Reimbursement In Austria, Boosting European Growth

(RTTNews) - Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN), on Tuesday announced the national reimbursement approval of its cardiovascular drug, VAZKEPA or icosapent ethyl, by Austrian health authorities.

Starting on April 1, 2025, VAZKEPA will be included in Austria's Code of Reimbursement or EKO to reduce cardiovascular risks in adult statin-treated patients with elevated triglycerides and established cardiovascular disease or eCVD.

This milestone marks the 10th national reimbursement approval for VAZKEPA in Europe, building on similar achievements in countries such as Italy.

The decision is backed by strong data from Amarin's REDUCE-IT study, reinforcing VAZKEPA's effectiveness in reducing cardiovascular events and addressing the unmet medical need in Austria, where cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death.

Amarin is also positioning VAZKEPA for further growth in Europe, supported by its newly granted patent protection extending exclusivity to 2039.

The company's European team has been instrumental in securing this important reimbursement, which will enhance its market position and drive growth across the continent.

Amarin remains committed to addressing the growing burden of cardiovascular disease in Europe and globally, with a focus on expanding access to VAZKEPA through partnerships and strategic market penetration.

The company anticipates continued momentum as it advances its mission to reduce cardiovascular risk worldwide.

Currently, AMRN is trading at $0.56 down by 1.89 percent on the Nasdaq.

