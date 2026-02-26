Amarin's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Down as Revenues Miss

Amarin Corporation AMRN reported adjusted earnings of 1 cent per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.27. The company had reported an adjusted loss of 2 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

The reported earnings excluded stock-based compensation expense and restructuring expense. Including these, the company reported breakeven earnings in the fourth quarter compared with a loss of 12 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues in the fourth quarter were $49.2 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $51 million. Revenues declined 21% from the year-ago quarter’s level, owing to lower sales volume in the Rest of the World along with lower U.S. net selling prices and the transition of European sales to Recordati.

Shares of Amarin declined 9% on Wednesday following the announcement of the results.

Over the past year, shares of Amarin have risen 22.5% compared with the industry’s 19.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AMRN's Q4 Earnings in Detail

Amarin’s top line currently comprises product revenues from its sole marketed drug, Vascepa, along with licensing and royalty revenues. The drug is approved as an adjunct to diet for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and to reduce cardiovascular risk in patients with persistently elevated triglycerides on statin therapy for LDL-C. It is currently available in more than 20 countries.

Net product revenues from Vascepa in the fourth quarter were $46.5 million, down 23% year over year. This metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $48.7 million.

U.S. product revenues from Vascepa plunged 7% year over year to $41.1 million, owing to a decline in net selling prices.

Product revenues from Vazkepa (Vascepa’s brand name in Europe) in the European market totaled $2.3 million, decreasing 42% from the year-ago quarter. This was due to the company’s initial transition to a fully partnered model with Recordati in the European market.

Revenues in the Rest of the World were $3.1 million, down 74% year over year.

Licensing and royalty revenues came in at $2.7 million in the fourth quarter, increasing 20% on a year-over-year basis.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (including stock-based compensation expense) declined 46% year over year to $20.1 million, reflecting the impact of the recent restructuring process and cost-optimization efforts.

Research and development expenses (including stock-based compensation expense) totaled $5.4 million, consistent with the prior-year period.

Amarin ended the fourth quarter with cash and investments of $302.6 million compared with $286.6 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.

The company achieved positive cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2025, which was earlier than its prior expectation of 2026.

AMRN’s Full-Year 2025 Results

For 2025, Amarin reported total revenues of $213.6 million, down 6.5% year over year.

For full-year 2025, the company recorded adjusted net earnings of 4 cents per share against a net loss per share of 7 cents reported in 2024.

The company recorded $36.2 million in restructuring charges for full-year 2025 and continues to anticipate total restructuring charges of $37 million-$40 million, with the remaining costs expected to be incurred in early 2026.

AMRN's Recent Key Developments

In 2025, Amarin entered into an exclusive long-term license and supply agreement with Italy-based pharma company, Recordati, to commercialize Vazkepa across 59 European countries.

Alongside the deal, the company launched a global restructuring program aimed at generating about $70 million in annual cost savings, of which $31 million has already been realized, supporting a lower operating cost structure and sustainable profitability.

Per management, the fully partnered ex-U.S. business model should help reduce costs and maintain positive cash flow in 2026. Following the full transition, reported European revenue will solely comprise supply shipments made to Recordati.

Amarin Corporation PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Amarin Corporation PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Amarin Corporation PLC Quote

AMRN's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Amarin currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Castle Biosciences CSTL, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP and Assertio Holdings ASRT, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Castle Biosciences’ 2026 loss per share have narrowed from $1.06 to 96 cents. CSTL shares have risen 18.4% over the past year.

Castle Biosciences’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 66.11%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Assertio’s 2026 loss per share have narrowed from 30 cents to 28 cents. ASRT shares have gained 1% over the past year.

Assertio’s earnings beat estimates in one of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining three quarters, with the average negative surprise being 35.21%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings per share have increased from $8.08 to $8.22 for 2026. Over the past year, shares of ANIP have surged 38.7%.

ANI Pharmaceuticals' earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 21.24%.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.