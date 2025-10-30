Amarin's Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat, Stock Down

Amarin Corporation AMRN reported adjusted earnings of 1 cent per share for the third quarter of 2025, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents per share. The company had reported an adjusted loss of 5 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

The reported earnings excluded stock-based compensation expense and restructuring expense. Including these, the company incurred a loss of 2 cents per share in the third quarter of 2025 compared with a loss of 6 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues in the third quarter were $49.7 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43 million. The top line increased 17% from the year-ago quarter’s level, owing to higher product sales in the United States.

Shares of Amarin were down 11.3% on Oct. 29 following the announcement of the results.

AMRN's Q3 Earnings in Detail

Net product revenues from Vascepa, the company’s sole marketed drug, in the third quarter were $48.6 million, representing a 16% year-over-year increase.

U.S. product revenues from Vascepa totaled $40.9 million, surging 34% from the year-ago quarter’s level owing to a higher net selling price and an increase in volume driven by regaining exclusive status with a large pharmacy benefit manager. The drug’s U.S. sales beat our model estimate of $24.7 million.

Product revenues from Vazkepa (Vascepa’s brand name in Europe) in the European market totaled $4.1 million, decreasing 5% from the year-ago quarter. This was due to the company’s initial transition to a fully partnered model with Recordati in the European market.

Revenues in the rest of the world were $3.6 million, down 48% year over year.

Licensing and royalty revenues came in at $1.1 million in the third quarter, increasing 149% on a year-over-year basis. The increase was driven by increased royalty revenues from in-market sales generated by AMRN’s partners.

Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 47% year over year to $19.7 million, reflecting the impact of the recent restructuring process and cost optimization efforts.

Research and development expenses totaled $4.2 million, down 7% year over year.

Amarin ended the third quarter with cash and investments of $286.6 million compared with $298.7 million as of June 30, 2025.

AMRN's Recent Key Developments

Amarin signed an exclusive long-term license and supply agreement with Italy-based pharma company, Recordati, to commercialize Vazkepa across 59 countries in the European Union in June.

Along with the Recordati licensing deal, the company initiated a global restructuring, which is expected to deliver approximately $70 million in cost savings over the next year.

Per management, the partnership with Recordati is expected to accelerate growth for Vazkepa across the European market. Per management, the European transition with Recordati has been progressing well as the company expects to achieve positive free cash flow in 2026.

AMRN's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Amarin currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP, Beam Therapeutics BEAM and CorMedix CRMD, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings per share have increased from $7.25 to $7.29 for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share estimates for 2026 have increased from $7.74 to $7.81. Year to date, shares of ANIP have surged 66.8%.

ANI Pharmaceuticals' earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 22.66%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Beam Therapeutics' loss per share have narrowed from $4.36 to $4.23 for 2025. During the same time, loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $4.41 to $4.21. Year to date, shares of BEAM have lost 0.1%.

Beam Therapeutics’ earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining two occasions, the average negative surprise being 2.62%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for CorMedix’s earnings per share have increased from $1.22 to $1.85 for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share estimates for 2026 have increased from $2.12 to $2.49. Year to date, shares of CRMD have rallied 39.6%.

CorMedix’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 34.85%.

