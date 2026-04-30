Amarin's Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Increase Y/Y

Amarin Corporation AMRN incurred an adjusted loss of 9 cents per share for the first quarter of 2026, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.04. The company had reported an adjusted loss of 45 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted loss per share excluded stock-based compensation expense and restructuring expense.

Total revenues in the quarter were $45.1 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42 million. Revenues increased 7% from the year-ago quarter’s level, driven by higher partnered sales volume.

Year to date, shares of Amarin have risen 2.4% against the industry’s 1.5% decline.



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AMRN's Q1 Earnings in Detail

Amarin’s top line comprises product revenues from its sole marketed drug, Vascepa, along with licensing and royalty revenues. Vascepa is approved as an adjunct to diet for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and to reduce cardiovascular risk in patients with persistently elevated triglycerides on statin therapy for LDL-C.

Net product revenues from Vascepa in the first quarter were $43.3 million, up 6% year over year. This metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.5 million.

U.S. product revenues from Vascepa were $35.6 million, consistent with the prior-year period.

Product revenues from Vazkepa (Vascepa’s brand name in Europe) in the European market totaled $4.9 million, decreasing 9% from the year-ago quarter. This was due to the company’s transition to a fully partnered model with Recordati in the European market. However, Vazkepa sales increased 113% sequentially.

Revenues in the Rest of the World were $2.8 million.

Licensing and royalty revenues came in at $1.8 million in the first quarter, increasing 84% on a year-over-year basis due to higher in-market sales generated by international sales partners.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation expense) declined 41.3% year over year to $19.4 million.

Research and development expenses (excluding stock-based compensation expense) totaled $4.1 million, decreasing 9% on a year-over-year basis.

Amarin ended the quarter with cash and investments of $307.8 million compared with $302.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, and remained debt-free.

AMRN's Recent Key Developments

In 2025, Amarin signed an exclusive, long-term licensing and supply agreement with Italy-based pharmaceutical company Recordati to commercialize Vazkepa across 59 European countries. Recordati has already begun commercial activities in 10 countries, including a launch in Italy in the fourth quarter of 2025, and plans to gradually expand distribution across additional European markets over the coming years.

Under this fully partnered ex-U.S. model, management expects improved cost efficiency and sustained positive cash flow in 2026. The company has already delivered positive cash flow for two consecutive quarters through the first quarter of 2026.

Per management, with the transition now complete, reported European revenues will solely comprise supply shipments made to Recordati going forward.

Amarin remains on track to realize approximately $70 million in annual cost savings under the global restructuring program and has incurred the majority of the restructuring expenses through March 31, 2026, with the remaining nominal expense expected to be recognized in the second quarter of the year.

AMRN's Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Amarin currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Castle Biosciences (CSTL),currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, and Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX, which carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Castle Biosciences’ 2026 loss per share have narrowed from $1.42 to $1.40. Over the same period, loss per share estimates for 2027 have also narrowed from 79 cents to 78 cents. CSTL shares have lost 37.6% year to date.

Castle Biosciences’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 34.69%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have decreased from $3.01 to $3.00. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have plunged from $3.35 to $3.29. INDV shares have lost 4.8% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 74.53%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $2.82 to $2.87. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have surged from $3.20 to $3.25. CPRX shares have gained 21.1% year to date.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.19%.

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Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INDV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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