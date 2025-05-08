Amarin's Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Amarin Corporation AMRN reported a loss of 4 cents per share for the first quarter of 2025, which was significantly narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.12. The company had reported a loss of 2 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding stock-based compensation expense and the American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) ratio change fees, the company incurred an adjusted loss of 2 cents per share in the first quarter of 2025 compared with an adjusted loss of 1 cent reported in the year-ago quarter. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Total revenues in the first quarter were $42 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $40 million. However, revenues declined around 26% from the year-ago quarter’s levels, owing to lower product revenues.

Year to date, shares of Amarin have increased 5% against the industry’s decline of 8%.



AMRN’s Q1 Earnings in Detail

Net product revenues from Vascepa, the company’s sole marketed drug, in the first quarter were $41 million, down 25.7% year over year.

U.S. product revenues from Vascepa totaled $35.7 million, declining almost 25.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level as rising generic competition continued to hurt sales volumes and price. The drug’s U.S. sales beat our model estimate of $22.1 million.

Product revenues from Vazkepa (Vascepa’s brand name in Europe) in the European market totaled $5.4 million compared with $1.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenues in the rest of the world were $0.1 million compared with $5.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Licensing and royalty revenues came in at almost $1 million in the first quarter compared with $1.4 million reported in the year-ago period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $36.6 million, down almost 8.3% year over year due to cost optimization efforts.

Research and development expenses totaled $5.3 million, down around 5.4% year over year.

Amarin ended the first quarter with cash and investments of $281.8 million compared with $294.2 million reported in the quarter that ended December 2024.

AMRN's Recent Ratio Change Plan

With effect from April 11, 2025, Amarin initiated a ratio change on its American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) from one ADS representing one ordinary share to the new ratio of one ADS representing 20 ordinary shares.

Following the successful completion of the ratio change, the company regained compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing standard for the minimum share price of the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications.

AMRN's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Amarin currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANIP, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA and Beam Therapeutics Inc. BEAM, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings per share have increased from $6.30 to $6.36 for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share estimates for 2026 have increased from $6.85 to $7.14. Year to date, shares of ANIP have rallied 28.2%.

ANIP’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 17.32%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ loss per share have narrowed from $4.75 to $4.62 for 2025. During the same time, loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $4.68 to $4.62. Year to date, shares of NTLA have plunged 37.4%.

NTLA’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 5.37%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ loss per share have narrowed from $4.45 to $4.27 for 2025. During the same time, loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $4.94 to $4.80. Year to date, shares of BEAM have plunged 34.6%.

BEAM’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining two occasions, the average negative surprise being 3.14%.

