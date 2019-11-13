Amarin's Cardiovascular Drug Faces a Key Test Tomorrow

An FDA advisory committee meeting Thursday will help decide the fate of Vascepa, which drugmaker Amarin hopes to market as reducing the risk of heart attack and stroke.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee meeting scheduled for Thursday will help decide the fate of Vascepa, a fish-derived medication that the drugmaker Amarin hopes to market as reducing the risk of cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and stroke.

Amarin stock (ticker: AMRN) spiked 23.8% on Tuesday after the FDA released a briefing document for the meeting that Wall Street analysts said appeared to support Amarin’s application for Vascepa’s approval.

Yet some questions remain for the meeting itself. Analysts say investors will be focusing particularly on the committee’s discussion of how broad a label the FDA should give the drug.

“One scenario where we do see significant upside is if the panel agrees to the very broad label indication proposed by the sponsor, although we believe the probability of this happening is low given FDA’s reservations on the evidence supporting it,” wrote SVB Leerink analyst Ami Fadia in a note out Wednesday.

The back story. Shares of Amarin have soared 53.9% so far this year after Tuesday’s rally. The FDA initially approved Vascepa in 2012 as a medication to reduce triglyceride levels in certain patients. Amarin has asked to expand the label to allow it to be prescribed to reduce cardiovascular events. The FDA has convened its Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee to consider the application.

What’s new. The panel is expected to discuss a number of issues around the Vascepa application, including a question about whether the placebo used in the key trial may have interfered with the statin drugs that the subjects were also taking, and affected the results.

Analysts said the briefing documents suggest that the agency will likely look past that issue. “FDA indicates that it is not possible to rule out an interaction between mineral oil and statin absorption based on the data available, but that its exploratory analyses suggest that the difference in [cholesterol] levels between the Vascepa and placebo groups could not account for the [cardiovascular] benefit seen with Vascepa,” wrote SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Gregg Gilbert in a note out Tuesday.

Labeling questions will be the hearing’s key focus. “We are looking to see how the conversation evolves…over how broad the labeling should be, e.g., the degree to which the label should reference patient characteristics…as well as the degree to which risk factors should be considered when selecting patients who may benefit from the drug,” wrote Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen in a Tuesday note.

If approved, the drug would be a major opportunity for Amarin. SVB Leerink’s Fadia projects peak sales of more than $4 billion a year for Vascepa.

Looking forward. Trading of Amarin’s stock will be stopped on Thursday for the FDA meeting, according to Cantor Fitzgerald’s Chen. Chen writes that investors expect the new indication to receive FDA approval by the end of the year.

