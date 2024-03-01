Amarin's (AMRN) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Amarin Corporation Plc AMRN reported break-even quarterly earnings in fourth-quarter 2023 against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents per share. The company recorded adjusted earnings of 2 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted earnings exclude non-cash stock-based compensation, restructuring inventory and other restructuring expenses.

Total revenues were $74.7 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $72.5 million. However, revenues were down 17% from the year-ago quarter’s levels, owing to lower product revenues.

Despite encouraging earnings results, shares of Amarin fell 18.9% following the earnings announcement. Year to date, the stock has risen 21.8% compared with the industry’s 3.7% growth.



Quarter in Detail

Net product revenues in the fourth quarter were $70.6 million, down 21% year over year.

U.S. product revenues from Vascepa, the company’s sole marketed drug, totaled $64.9 million, down 26% from the year-ago quarter’s level as rising generic competition hurt sales volumes in the United States. However, the drug’s U.S. sales marginally beat our model estimate of $64.4 million.

Product revenues from Vazkepa (Vascepa’s brand name in Europe) in the European market totaled $1.5 million compared with $0.8 million in the previous quarter. Early launches are currently underway in several European countries, including the U.K. and Spain.

Licensing and royalty revenues, comprising royalties from partners in Canada, the China region and the Middle East, came in at $4.2 million compared with $0.7 million in the year-ago period. The figure beat our model estimate of $0.9 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) totaled $43.9 million, down almost 36% year over year. This downside was due to the company’s cost reduction and restructuring plans.

Last year in July, Amarin implemented an organizational restructuring plan to strengthen its existing cash runway and curb cash burn. It reduced its current workforce in non-sales positions by 30%. It plans to save around $40 million annually in operating expenses through restructuring.

Research and development (R&D) expenses amounted to $5.8 million, up almost 11% year over year.

Amarin ended the fourth quarter with cash and investments of $321 million, in line with the figure reported in the quarter ended September 2023. The company believes that its current cash is enough to fund the ongoing operations and support continued operations, including any share repurchases.

Full-Year Results

Amarin generated total revenues of $306.9 million in 2023, down 17% year over year.

The company reported full-year 2023 adjusted earnings of 3 cents against the previous year’s adjusted loss of 12 cents.

Recent Updates

Amarin initiated a shareholder approval process to execute a share repurchase program of up to $50 million by the end of second-quarter 2024.

