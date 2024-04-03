Amarin: IP Protection For VAZKEPA In Europe Now Extended Into 2039 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) announced it received a Decision to Grant from the European Patent Office for a new patent covering VAZKEPA that will extend VAZKEPA exclusivity eight additional years into 2039. Also, the company recently achieved success defending a separate European VAZKEPA patent from third-party opposition within the EPO.

Patrick Holt, President & CEO, Amarin, said: "Moving forward, we will continue to rigorously defend our IP rights and explore any possibilities to strengthen Amarin's patents and patent families around the world."

