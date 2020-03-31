Amarin Stock Tumbles After Courtroom Loss

Amarin lost a federal lawsuit in Nevada against two generic drugmakers that had filed applications to sell generic versions of the fish oil drug Vascepa.

Investors are dumping shares of Amarin Corp., the biotech company that got approval from the Food and Drug Administration late last year to market its fish oil drug Vascepa to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

On Monday evening, Amarin (ticker: AMRN) lost a federal lawsuit in Nevada against two generic drugmakers that had filed applications to sell generic versions of Vascepa. Shares of Amarin fell more than 68% to $4.29 in morning trading, after closing Monday at $13.58.

The ruling invalidates patents protecting Vascepa, and could open the drug to generic competition. But some analysts said there was still hope for the company. In a note on Monday, Cantor Fitzerald analyst Louise Chen wrote that the decision won’t affect patent rights overseas.

“It’s not game over yet,” Chen wrote.

In a statement Monday, Amarin said it would appeal the ruling. The company said the FDA hasn’t yet signed off on either of the generic companies’ applications for approval of their generic versions of Vascepa, and that it will file an injunction to prevent a launch if either is approved before the appeal process is complete.

“Amarin strongly disagrees with the ruling and will vigorously pursue all available remedies, including an appeal of the Court’s decision and a preliminary injunction pending appeal to, if an [abbreviated new drug application] is approved by FDA, prevent launch of generic versions of VASCEPA in the United States,” said Amarin’s president and CEO, John Thero.

Shares of Amarin rose sharply in November, as it appeared increasingly likely that the company would win approval to expand Vascepa’s label. That approval eventually came in December, following a fraught, yearslong process, that included the FDA rejecting an earlier attempt to expand the drug’s label in 2013.

As of the close of business Monday, shares of Amarin were down 36.7% so far this year. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 9.7% over the same period, while the S&P 500 was down 18.7%.

In a note Monday, Stifel analyst Derek Archila called the ruling “a serious blow.” He wrote that a generic launch was unlikely this year our next. But he said the appeal could be hard for Amarin to win. “Looking forward, we think it is prudent to assume the ruling stands, meaningful cost cuts will be needed and Vascepa is likely to retain only a modest share in a limited generic market,” Archila wrote.

SVB Leerink analyst Ami Fadia, meanwhile, wrote that sales opportunities outside of the U.S. remain unchanged. Foreign “sales opportunity supports a valuation above current stock levels, in our view,” Fadia wrote.

