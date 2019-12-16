Amarin Stock Is Soaring as Heart Drug Wins at the FDA

The Food and Drug Administration said it would allow Amarin’s drug Vascepa to be used to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events like heart attack and stroke.

Shares of Amarin were up 9.4% in premarket trading after the Food and Drug Administration said Friday it would allow the company’s drug Vascepa to be used to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events like heart attack and stroke.

The approval came after a fraught, yearslong process that saw the FDA reject an earlier attempt to expand the drug’s label in 2013. In November, an FDA advisory committee recommended that, this time, FDA approve the new use for the drug.

The final decision announced by the FDA allows Amarin’s (ticker: AMRN) Vascepa, a medication derived from fish oil, to be prescribed to adults with high triglycerides and diabetes plus two more risk factors for cardiovascular disease, or cardiovascular disease itself.

That approved patient population, according to a note from Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen, is in line with Wall Street expectations.

Now, Chen wrote, two questions remain: the outcome of a coming trial against generic drugmakers over the drug’s patent, and whether Amarin gets snapped up by another drugmaker.

“With an expanded label, the company looks like an even more interesting asset in a consolidating space,” Chen wrote.

The back story. Amarin’s American depositary receipts are up 77.2% so far this year. The stock rose 4.9% on Friday, and in Monday trading before the open, it was trading at $26.27, above its 52-week high of $24.67.

What’s new. In a statement on Friday, Amarin said it expected $650 million to $700 million in revenues for Vascepa in 2020, and $410 million to $425 million in revenues for Vascepa in 2019.

The company said it believes net revenue from Vascepa will “grow to reach multiple billions of dollars” a year after 2020.

“We aim to help millions of high-risk patients, including statin-treated patients and statin-intolerant patients,” said the company’s president and CEO, John Thero. “For the first time, physicians, patients and payers have an FDA-approved treatment option beyond cholesterol lowering that has been demonstrated to significantly reduce major adverse cardiovascular events when used on top of a statin.”

Thero said the company will have 800 sales representatives in the U.S. by early 2020, doubling its sales force since the start of last year.

SVB Leerink analyst Ami Fadia wrote that the approval was good news for the company.

“Overall, it is good to see the sNDA finally approved, as well as the positive revised 2019 and new 2020 guidance, and we expect the stock to respond well on Monday,” Fadia wrote, referring to the supplemental new drug application that let to the label expansion.

Looking ahead. A patent trial over Amarin is set to start on Jan. 13. The company is facing off against a group of generic drugmakers.

In a separate note Friday morning, Leerink’s Fadia wrote that the trial hinges both on the validity of Amarin’s patent, and on an argument over whether generics would infringe on that patent. “We believe Amarin has a strong upper hand on patent validity, but on patent infringement through inducement, while we believe it has a lead, we cannot say that it is by an overwhelming margin,” Fadia wrote.

Fadia argued that a settlement would be in the best interest of all parties.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

