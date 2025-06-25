Amarin Soars 27% on Vazkepa Licensing Deal With Recordati in the EU

Shares of Amarin AMRN jumped 27.3% on Tuesday after the company announced that it has signed an exclusive long-term license and supply agreement with Italy-based Recordati to commercialize its sole marketed drug, Vazkepa (icosapent ethyl), across 59 countries in the EU.

AMRN’s Vazkepa is currently approved in the EU as an adjunct to diet for treating severe hypertriglyceridemia or elevated triglyceride levels and to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events (CV) in patients with persistent elevated triglycerides on statin therapy for LDL-C. The drug is also approved in the United States for the same indications as in the EU, under the brand name Vascepa.

The agreement with Recordati builds on Vazkepa’s early success in the EU, where it enjoys patent protection up to 2039, and focuses on expanding the product’s reach to patients at risk of CV, thereby boosting sales. Additionally, it will also enable Amarin to cut operational costs, thereby enhancing its financial strength.

Financial Considerations for AMRN’s Licensing Deal With Recordati

The deal grants Recordati an exclusive license to market Amarin’s Vazkepa across Europe. In return, AMRN will receive an upfront payment of $25 million, along with potential milestone payments of up to $150 million, contingent on Recordati meeting certain predefined annual net sales targets. Amarin is also entitled to receive certain supply-based revenues, including royalties related to the product’s supply under the licensing agreement.

Year to date, shares of Amarin have rallied 65.3% against the industry’s decline of 4.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How the Recordati Deal Benefits AMRN’s Future Growth Strategy

The partnership with Recordati further strengthens Amarin’s cash position. The deal also supports Amarin’s transition toward a leaner operating model, projected to deliver approximately $70 million in cost savings over the next 12 months, primarily from reduced commercialization expenses in the EU. This restructuring strengthens Amarin’s financial position and accelerates its path to achieving positive cash flow, while creating new revenue opportunities through supply agreements and milestone payments. As of March-end, AMRN’s balance sheet reflects nearly $300 million in cash with no debt.

Vazkepa is a strong addition to Recordati’s established cardiovascular portfolio, which accounts for around 25% of its Specialty and Primary Care business and includes treatments for conditions such as hypertension and heart failure. With operations in more than 150 countries, including a solid presence across the EU, and deep expertise in the cardiovascular space, Recordati is well-equipped to broaden patient access to Amarin’s Vazkepa significantly and boost sales.

Amarin remains focused on maximizing its U.S. business, a well-established and profitable operation that continues to generate meaningful cash flows. The company also maintains a strong global presence through strategic partnerships in key international markets, such as Canada, MENA, China, Australia/New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. These collaborations, requiring minimal capital investment, allow Amarin to expand access and penetration of Vascepa/Vazkepa while supporting partners in their regulatory and commercial initiatives, driving long-term global revenue growth.

Amarin Corporation PLC Price and Consensus

Amarin Corporation PLC price-consensus-chart | Amarin Corporation PLC Quote

AMRN’s Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Amarin currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Immunocore IMCR, Bayer BAYRY and Agenus AGEN. While IMCR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, BAYRY and AGEN carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 90 days, loss per share estimates for Immunocore’s 2025 have improved from $1.57 to 86 cents. Loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $1.80 to $1.33 during the same period. IMCR stock has gained 8.5% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, delivering an average surprise of 76.18%.

BAYRY’s 2025 earnings per share estimate has increased from $1.19 to $1.25 for 2025 over the past 90 days, while that for 2026 has gone up from $1.28 to $1.31 over the same timeframe. Year to date, shares of Bayer have surged 57.8%.

BAYRY’s earnings beat estimates in one of the trailing four quarters, matched twice and missed on the remaining occasion, the average negative surprise being 13.91%.

In the past 90 days, Agenus’ bottom-line estimates for 2025 have significantly improved from a loss of $4.66 per share to earnings of $1.56. During the same timeframe, estimates for 2026 loss per share have narrowed from $5.02 to $1.99. AGEN stock has soared 82.5% so far this year.

Agenus’ earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark on the other two occasions, delivering an average negative surprise of 22.71%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.