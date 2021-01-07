Amarin Preliminary 2020 Revenue Up Approximately 42% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) said its full-year 2020 total net revenue are expected to be approximately $610 million, an increase of approximately 42% from prior year. The company said this growth was primarily driven by increased prescription levels of VASCEPA in the United States.

The company ended 2020 with more than $550 million in cash and investments, approximately $150 million in net accounts receivable and approximately $180 million in inventory. At year-end, Amarin had no debt, having fully repaid its prior royalty-like debt instrument in the fourth quarter of 2020.

