Amarin Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

We expect investors to focus on the sales performance of Amarin Corporation’s AMRN sole marketed drug, Vascepa/Vazkepa, when it reports second-quarter 2025 results on July 30, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s top line is pegged at $45.2 million, while the same for the bottom line is pinned at a loss of 60 cents per share.

Let’s see how things might have shaped up before the announcement.

Factors Likely to Influence AMRN's Q2 Results

Vascepa is currently approved in the United States as an adjunct to diet for treating severe hypertriglyceridemia or elevated triglyceride levels and to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events (CV) in patients with persistently elevated triglycerides on statin therapy for LDL-C. The drug is also approved in the EU for the same indications under the brand name Vazkepa.

As has been the case in recent quarters, Vascepa sales in the United States are likely to have declined in the second quarter of 2025 owing to rising generic competition, which continues to hurt sales volumes and price.

However, net product revenues from Vazkepa sales are likely to have increased substantially in the European markets during the second quarter. Vazkepa sales have been gaining momentum in the EU, primarily driven by revenue growth in the United Kingdom and Spain.

Amarin has redesigned its commercial infrastructure in Europe to better align with the pricing and reimbursement status for Vazkepa.

Operating expenses are likely to have declined in the to-be-reported quarter due to the company’s cost optimization efforts.

AMRN's Recent Key Developments

Last month, the company signed an exclusive long-term license and supply agreement with Italy-based pharma company, Recordati, to commercialize Vazkepa across 59 countries in the EU.

The deal grants Recordati an exclusive license to market Amarin’s Vazkepa across Europe. In return, Amarin will receive an upfront payment of $25 million, along with potential milestone payments of up to $150 million.

The deal with Recordati is likely to boost Amarin’s cash position and is projected to deliver approximately $70 million in cost savings over the next 12 months.

AMRN's Earnings Surprise History

Amarin has a mixed history of earnings surprises. The company beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, met the same once and missed the same on the remaining occasion, delivering an average surprise of 29.11%. In the last reported quarter, AMRN posted an earnings surprise of 96.43%.

What Our Model Predicts for AMRN Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Amarin this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

AMRN’s Earnings ESP: Amarin has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at a loss of 60 cents per share.

AMRN’s Zacks Rank: AMRN has a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are a few stocks worth considering from the healthcare space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Akero Therapeutics AKRO has an Earnings ESP of +0.53% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

AKRO stock has surged 86.3% year to date. Akero beat on earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other one, delivering an average surprise of 48.90%.

Exact Sciences EXAS has an Earnings ESP of +475.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Shares of EXAS have declined 13.9% year to date. EXAS beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other one, delivering an average surprise of 48.79%. Exact Sciences is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug. 6, after market close.

Alkermes ALKS has an Earnings ESP of +4.94% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Shares of ALKS have lost 5.5% year to date. ALKS beat on earnings in one of the last four quarters and missed in the other three, delivering an average negative surprise of 8.24%. Alkermes will report second-quarter results on July 29, before market open.

