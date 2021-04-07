Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN): Is Breakeven Near?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Amarin Corporation plc's (NASDAQ:AMRN) future prospects. Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. On 31 December 2020, the US$2.6b market-cap company posted a loss of US$18m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Amarin will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 9 industry analysts covering Amarin, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$31m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 57% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Amarin's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that by and large a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Amarin currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

