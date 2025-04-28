Amarin Corporation plc to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Amarin Corporation will conduct a conference call on May 7, 2025, to discuss Q1 financial results.

Full Release



DUBLIN and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced that it will host a conference call with Aaron Berg, President & CEO, and members of Amarin’s senior management team to discuss its first quarter 2025 results followed by Q&A on Wednesday, May 7



th



, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET.





The conference call with management will follow the release of the Company’s first quarter 2025 financial results in the pre-market hours on May 7



th



.







Conference Call and Webcast Information:









Access to the live call:







Go to the investor relations section of the Company's website at



www.amarincorp.com







Dial in within the United States: 888-506-0062





International dial in: 973-528-0011





Access Code: 253130







Access to replay:







Dial in within the United States: 877-481-4010





International dial in: 919-882-2331





Access Code: 52230





A replay of the call will also be available through the Company's website shortly after the call.







About Amarin







Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk.







Availability of Other Information About Amarin







Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website (



www.amarincorp.com



) and the investor relations website (



http://www.amarincorp.com/investor-relations



), including but not limited to investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin’s investor relations website and may include social media channels. The contents of Amarin’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.







Amarin Contact Information







Investor & Media Inquiries:





Mark Marmur





Amarin Corporation plc







PR@amarincorp.com









Investor.relations@amarincorp.com





