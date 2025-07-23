Amarin Corporation to Host Conference Call Discussing Second Quarter 2025 Results on July 30th

Amarin Corporation will discuss its Q2 2025 results and strategy in a conference call on July 30, 2025.

Amarin Corporation plc announced a conference call scheduled for July 30, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET, to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results and recent strategic initiatives, featuring President & CEO Aaron Berg and senior management. The financial results will be released before the market opens that day. Investors can access the live call through the company's website or by phone, with replay options available afterward. Amarin, a pharmaceutical company focused on cardiovascular disease management and headquartered in multiple locations including Dublin and Bridgewater, emphasizes its commitment to advancing treatment for cardiovascular risk beyond traditional therapies. For further information, Amarin encourages regular visits to its investor relations website and other communication channels.

Amarin Corporation is hosting a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 results, indicating transparency and openness to communicate financial performance with stakeholders.

The inclusion of a Q&A segment in the conference call allows for direct engagement between the company's leadership and investors, fostering a positive investor relations environment.

Amarin is committed to increasing the scientific understanding of cardiovascular disease management, which highlights its innovative approach and dedication to addressing significant health challenges.

Details about the financial results for the second quarter of 2025 are pending, which raises uncertainty about the company's performance.

The need for a conference call to discuss recent strategic steps may indicate potential challenges or shifts in the company's strategy that require clarification.

When is Amarin Corporation's Q2 2025 conference call?

Amarin Corporation’s Q2 2025 conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, July 30th, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

How can I access the Amarin conference call?

You can access the conference call via the investor relations section of Amarin's website or by calling 877-545-0523 in the U.S.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available shortly after the call on Amarin’s website and by dialing 877-481-4010 in the U.S.

Who will be speaking during the call?

Aaron Berg, Amarin's President & CEO, along with the senior management team, will participate in the call.

Where can I find more information about Amarin?

More information about Amarin can be found on their official website, including investor presentations and SEC filings.

$AMRN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $AMRN stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMRN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMRN in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 06/25/2025

DUBLIN and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced that it will host a conference call with Aaron Berg, President & CEO, and members of Amarin’s senior management team to discuss its second quarter 2025 results and recent strategic steps followed by Q&A on Wednesday, July 30



, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET.





The conference call with management will follow the release of the Company’s second quarter 2025 financial results in the pre-market hours on July 30



.







Conference Call and Webcast Information:













Access to the live call:







Go to the investor relations section of the Company's website at



www.amarincorp.com







Dial in within the United States: 877-545-0523





International dial in: 973-528-0016





Access Code: 769869











Access to replay:







Dial in within the United States: 877-481-4010





International dial in: 919-882-2331





Access Code: 52699





A replay of the call will also be available through the Company's website shortly after the call.







About Amarin







Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk.







Availability of Other Information About Amarin







Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website (



www.amarincorp.com



) and the investor relations website (



http://www.amarincorp.com/investor-relations



), including but not limited to investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin’s investor relations website and may include social media channels. The contents of Amarin’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.







Amarin Contact Information







Investor & Media Inquiries:





Mark Marmur





Amarin Corporation plc







PR@amarincorp.com









Investor.relations@amarincorp.com





