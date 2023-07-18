Amarin Corp Appoints Patrick Holt As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Patrick Holt as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, replacing Aaron Berg, who served as Interim President and CEO since April 2023.

Holt has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the life sciences industry and significant international operating experience. He most recently served as president of Cordis, Cardinal Health's global interventional cardiovascular business, and prior to that he held a variety of senior executive positions across biopharmaceuticals and vaccines at Allergan and Merck.

Odysseas Kostas, M.D., the Chairman of the Board, said "Pat's international and cardiovascular business experience and track record of turnaround success are exactly what the Company needs at this critical time."

