News & Insights

Markets
AMRN

Amarin Corp Appoints Patrick Holt As President And CEO

July 18, 2023 — 04:54 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Patrick Holt as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, replacing Aaron Berg, who served as Interim President and CEO since April 2023.

Holt has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the life sciences industry and significant international operating experience. He most recently served as president of Cordis, Cardinal Health's global interventional cardiovascular business, and prior to that he held a variety of senior executive positions across biopharmaceuticals and vaccines at Allergan and Merck.

Odysseas Kostas, M.D., the Chairman of the Board, said "Pat's international and cardiovascular business experience and track record of turnaround success are exactly what the Company needs at this critical time."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMRN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.