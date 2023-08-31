Amarin Corp - ADR (AMRN) Price Target Increased by 35.17% to 2.50

The average one-year price target for Amarin Corp - ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) has been revised to 2.50 / share. This is an increase of 35.17% from the prior estimate of 1.85 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 135.75% from the latest reported closing price of 1.06 / share.

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amarin Corp - ADR. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMRN is 0.09%, a decrease of 36.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.18% to 109,559K shares. The put/call ratio of AMRN is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

Kynam Capital Management holds 12,000K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eversept Partners holds 10,502K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,613K shares, representing a decrease of 39.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRN by 32.36% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 7,100K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,400K shares, representing an increase of 23.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRN by 3.06% over the last quarter.

SCP Investment holds 6,500K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DG Capital Management holds 5,475K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amarin is a rapidly growing, innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From its scientific research foundation to its focus on clinical trials, and now its commercial expansion, it is evolving and growing. In 2009, Amarin had fewer than twenty employees. Today, with offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, and Zug in Switzerland, Amarin has approximately 1,000 employees and commercial partners and suppliers around the world. It is committed to rethinking cardiovascular risk through the advancement of scientific understanding of the impact on society of significant residual risk that exists beyond traditional therapies, such as statins for cholesterol management.

