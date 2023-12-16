Amarin Corp - ADR (AMRN) Price Target Increased by 12.80% to 2.36

The average one-year price target for Amarin Corp - ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) has been revised to 2.36 / share. This is an increase of 12.80% from the prior estimate of 2.09 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 184.19% from the latest reported closing price of 0.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amarin Corp - ADR. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 6.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMRN is 0.08%, a decrease of 12.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.11% to 94,110K shares. The put/call ratio of AMRN is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kynam Capital Management holds 12,023K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,000K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRN by 7.88% over the last quarter.

Sarissa Capital Management holds 10,442K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,910K shares, representing an increase of 52.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRN by 122.48% over the last quarter.

Eversept Partners holds 8,432K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,502K shares, representing a decrease of 24.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRN by 37.17% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 5,863K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,100K shares, representing a decrease of 21.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRN by 38.81% over the last quarter.

DG Capital Management holds 5,725K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,475K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRN by 2.69% over the last quarter.

Amarin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amarin is a rapidly growing, innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From its scientific research foundation to its focus on clinical trials, and now its commercial expansion, it is evolving and growing. In 2009, Amarin had fewer than twenty employees. Today, with offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, and Zug in Switzerland, Amarin has approximately 1,000 employees and commercial partners and suppliers around the world. It is committed to rethinking cardiovascular risk through the advancement of scientific understanding of the impact on society of significant residual risk that exists beyond traditional therapies, such as statins for cholesterol management.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.