Amarin (AMRN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Amarin (AMRN) closed at $6.59, marking a -1.35% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.31% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.01%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMRN as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AMRN to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 300%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $146.64 million, up 45.49% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $665.69 million, which would represent changes of +50% and +54.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMRN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% higher. AMRN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AMRN has a Forward P/E ratio of 250.5 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.58.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

