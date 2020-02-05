Amarin (AMRN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Amarin (AMRN) closed the most recent trading day at $18.72, moving -0.58% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 6.23% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMRN as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AMRN to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 111.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $134.45 million, up 73.87% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMRN should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 203.76% lower. AMRN is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, AMRN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 313.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.46, which means AMRN is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

