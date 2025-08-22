Is Amarin (AMRN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Amarin (AMRN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amarin is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 974 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Amarin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRN's full-year earnings has moved 35.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AMRN has returned about 63.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 2.4%. As we can see, Amarin is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP). The stock is up 64.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for ANI Pharmaceuticals' current year EPS has increased 12.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amarin belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 486 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.1% so far this year, so AMRN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. ANI Pharmaceuticals is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Amarin and ANI Pharmaceuticals as they could maintain their solid performance.

