Is Amarin (AMRN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Amarin (AMRN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Amarin is one of 998 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amarin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRN's full-year earnings has moved 57% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AMRN has returned 36.6% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 2.3%. This shows that Amarin is outperforming its peers so far this year.

GSK (GSK) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 20.8%.

For GSK, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amarin belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 502 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.6% so far this year, meaning that AMRN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. GSK is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Amarin and GSK as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.