Amarin (AMRN) Stock Down Despite Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat

Amarin Corporation plc AMRN reported break-even quarterly earnings in second-quarter 2024 against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents per share. The company recorded an adjusted loss of 4 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues were $67.5 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $46 million. However, revenues declined 16% from the year-ago quarter’s levels, owing to lower product revenues.

Quarter in Detail

Net product revenues from Vascepa, the company’s sole marketed drug, in the second quarter, were $47.5 million, down 27.1% year over year.

U.S. product revenues from Vascepa totaled $43.8 million, declining 32.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level as rising generic competition continued to hurt sales volumes. The drug’s U.S. sales beat our model estimate of $32.1 million.

Product revenues from Vazkepa (Vascepa’s brand name in Europe) in the European market totaled $3.5 million compared with $1.9 million reported in the previous quarter. Sales were driven by revenue growth in the United Kingdom and Spain, as well as shipments to partners in Greece and Israel.

Licensing and royalty revenues, comprising royalties from partners in the China region, came in at $20 million compared with $15 million in the year-ago period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $38.5 million, down almost 24.3% year over year. This downside was due to AMRN’s cost reduction and restructuring efforts.

In July 2023, Amarin implemented an organizational restructuring plan to strengthen its existing cash runway and curb cash burn. As a part of this restructuring, the company reduced its existing workforce and has made $50 million in annual savings.

Research and development expenses amounted to $4.7 million, down almost 16.1% year over year.

Amarin ended the second quarter with cash and investments of $306.7 million compared with $308.2 million reported in the quarter ended March 2024. The company believes that its current cash is enough to fund the ongoing operations and support continued operations, including any share repurchases.

Recent Updates

On the second-quarter conference call, management stated that a pharmacy benefit manager has moved Vascepa to a blocked status on its formulary, leaving a significant impact on the drug’s volume. As a result, AMRN’s revenues are expected to reduce during the second half of 2024.

This might have hurt investor's sentiments and resulted in the stock declining following the announcement of the news.

In June 2024, Amarin promoted Aaron Berg, its then vice president and president of the U.S. Business, as its new president and chief executive officer (CEO) following the resignation of its president and CEO, Patrick Holt.

