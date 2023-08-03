Amarin (AMRN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Amarin Corporation Plc AMRN reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 2 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents per share. The company recorded an adjusted loss of 9 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted earnings exclude non-cash stock-based compensation, restructuring inventory and restructuring expenses.

Total revenues were $80.2 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $73 million. Revenues were down 15% from that recorded in the year-ago quarter.

The stock lost 1.7% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 12.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarter in Details

U.S. product revenues from Vascepa, the company’s sole marketed drug, totaled $64.6 million, down 21.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The top line declined 22% sequentially. Lower volumes can be attributed to rising generic competition that hurt sales of Vascepa in the United States.

The drug’s sales in the country beat our model estimates of $62.9 million.

Product revenues from Vazkepa (Vascepa’s brand name in Europe) in the European market totaled $0.6 million compared with $0.4 million in the previous quarter. Early launches are currently underway in several European countries, including the U.K.

Licensing and royalty revenues totaled $15 million in the second quarter compared with $0.6 million in the year-ago period. The figure beat our model estimates of $5.1 million. This substantial rise was driven by a $11.1 million non-cash payment recognized in the reported quarter due to change in estimates. The payment was previously received as milestone and upfront payments relating to partners Eddingpharma and HLS Therapeutics.

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), excluding non-cash stock-based compensation, totaled $50 million, down almost 37% year over year.

Adjusted research and development (R&D) expenses (excluding non-cash stock-based compensation) amounted to $4.7 million, down almost 40% year over year. The decline in adjusted SG&A and R&D expenses was driven by the company’s cost reduction and restructuring plans.

In the quarter, Amarin implemented an organizational restructuring plan to strengthen its existing cash runway and curb cash burn. It reduced its existing workforce by 30% in non-sales positions and plans to save around $40 million annually in operating expenses through restructuring.

AMRN ended the quarter with cash and investments of $313 million compared with $304.9 million as of Mar 31, 2023.

2023 Financial Outlook

The company continues to avoid revenue guidance for 2023 due to uncertainty related to the impact of generic competition for its sole marketed drug, Vascepa, in the United States.

Amarin has lowered its 2023 operating expense guidance to $240-$250 million from $270-$285 million, reflecting additional identified cost savings from restructuring and timing of reimbursements.

Amarin Corporation PLC Price and Consensus

Amarin Corporation PLC price-consensus-chart | Amarin Corporation PLC Quote

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Amarin has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the same industry are ADC Therapeutics ADCT, ImmunoGen IMGN and Akoya Biosciences AKYA, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADC Therapeutics has widened from a loss of $2.60 per share to a loss of $2.61 for 2023. The consensus estimate has narrowed from a loss of $2.75 per share to a loss of $2.55 for 2024 during the same time frame. Shares of the company have lost 61.2% year to date.

ADCT’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in one, delivering an average surprise of 10.70%.

In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ImmunoGen has narrowed from a loss of 56 cents per share to a loss of 50 cents for 2023. The consensus estimate has narrowed from a loss of 23 cents per share to a loss of 21 cents for 2024 during the same time frame. Shares of the company have rallied 246.2% year to date.

IMGN’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in one, delivering an average surprise of 31.24%.

In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Akoya Biosciences has narrowed from a loss of $1.80 per share to a loss of $1.71 for 2023. The consensus estimate has narrowed from a loss of $1.57 per share to a loss of $1.33 for 2024 during the same time frame. Shares of the company have lost 30.2% year to date.

AKYA’s earnings missed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average negative surprise of 21.05%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (AKYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.