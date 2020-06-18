Amarin (AMRN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Amarin (AMRN) closed at $6.78 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.89% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMRN as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AMRN to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 300%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $146.64 million, up 45.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $665.69 million. These totals would mark changes of +50% and +54.9%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMRN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.59% higher. AMRN currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, AMRN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 252. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.73.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

