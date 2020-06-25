Amarin (AMRN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Amarin (AMRN) closed at $6.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.58% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.09%.

AMRN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, down 300% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $146.73 million, up 45.57% from the year-ago period.

AMRN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $664.29 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50% and +54.57%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMRN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.06% lower. AMRN is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note AMRN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 258. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.73, which means AMRN is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

