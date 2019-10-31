Amarin (AMRN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Amarin (AMRN) closed at $16.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 15.95% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 4.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.46% in that time.

AMRN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 5, 2019. In that report, analysts expect AMRN to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 83.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $112.63 million, up 103.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.08 per share and revenue of $415.71 million, which would represent changes of +75.76% and +81.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMRN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AMRN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

