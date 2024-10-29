Amara Holdings Restructures Board and Audit Committee

Amara Holdings Limited (SG:A34) has released an update.

Amara Holdings Limited has announced changes to its Board of Directors and Audit Committee, following the resignation of Independent Director Mr. Tan Kim Seng. The Board now includes a mix of executive and independent directors, while the Audit Committee has been restructured with new appointments, ensuring continued oversight and governance.

