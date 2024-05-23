News & Insights

Amara Holdings AGM Highlights Future Prospects

Amara Holdings Limited (SG:A34) has released an update.

At Amara Holdings Limited’s Annual General Meeting, the Board introduced Mr. Keith Tan as a new Non-Executive Director and shifted focus to the company’s future performance following the closure of an unconditional cash offer by Amethyst Assets Pte. Ltd. in January. The meeting was chaired by Ms. Ginney Lim, the Lead Independent Director, due to the Chairman’s eye strain, and resolutions were voted on electronically with detailed instructions provided for the polling process.

