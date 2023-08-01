Amano (TYO:6436) Price Target Increased by 6.45% to 3,366.00

The average one-year price target for Amano (TYO:6436) has been revised to 3,366.00 / share. This is an increase of 6.45% from the prior estimate of 3,162.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,131.00 to a high of 3,675.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.02% from the latest reported closing price of 3,175.00 / share.

Amano Maintains 3.15% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.15%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amano. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6436 is 0.19%, an increase of 3.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.79% to 9,006K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 1,301K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,344K shares, representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6436 by 2.99% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 933K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 894K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 897K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6436 by 11.10% over the last quarter.

ROBO - ROBO Global(R) Robotics and Automation Index ETF holds 666K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares, representing an increase of 6.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6436 by 3.95% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 508K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 497K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6436 by 2.63% over the last quarter.

